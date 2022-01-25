Data Analyst

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our dynamic and diverse team. We are seeking people that are passionate about using data to solve problems, to turn data into information and information into insight that will lead to informed business decisions.

Desired Skills:

analyze results and interpret trends enabling continuous improvement in data quality and overall business performance

Create detailed specifications that specify data sources

Produce documentation such as source-to-target-maps and data dictionaries

Create test cases and scenarios used to ensure quality assurance

Process live and confidential data according to specified guidelines

Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is looking for a passionate data analyst who is ready to work underpressure.

