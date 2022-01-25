Embedded Software Designer at The Focus Group

The position exists to research, design, develop, maintain, analyze, test, document and specify products and sub-systems from specification to full release so that they meet customer requirements, design standards and specifications.

The position encompasses the following major functions or key result areas:

Industrialised products

Product support

Corporate contribution

The requirements in the above key result areas are broadly identified below:Industrialised products

Provide input in embedded software design and development including architecture, high level design, coding, coding standards, validation, technology and tool selection and documentation

Review both internal and external specifications to ensure all requirements are clearly defined and understood

Interface with engineers, customers, or others to discuss engineering projects, products or specifications

Provide engineering input into technical, costs, schedules and risks where required

Generate software specifications as per project requirements.

Software design to meet the requirements of both internal and external specifications.

Functional design, software coding, integration and testing as per predefined specification and project requirements. Ensure that software design and documentation conforms to the requirements of the code of practise. Host and attend engineering design reviews, code walkthroughs, etc. Ensure the quality of designs using peer reviews, worst case calculations, simulations, and testing, considering all aspects relevant to the design.

Host and attend engineering design reviews, DFMEAs and PFMEAs

Optimize the product DVC without affecting product quality

Ensure the design is repeatable and reliable

Communicate project status and progress on a regular basis

Provide engineering training to both internal and external customers

Integrate all components of the embedded system into a full development solution. Integrate firmware with the hardware platforms for alpha and beta prototypes. Test and debug alpha and beta prototype builds to ensure designs meet requirements. Validate embedded software aspects of the bill of materials. Component procurement for alpha and beta prototypes Populate alpha and beta prototypes and integrate firmware where required. Test and debug alpha and beta prototype builds to ensure designs meet requirements Generate and validate bill of materials Host and attend engineering design reviews, DFMEAs Define test cases for firmware validation. Perform verification testing including unit testing, functional testing, sub-assembly testing, and final device testing in accordance with relevant specifications. Ensure the design is repeatable and reliable. Generate test reports documenting all tests carried out and obtained results.Product support Ensure that all change requests (ICRS) are evaluated and processed accordingly Identify second source options for single sourced components and conduct required verification testing for approval. Conduct, coordinate, and track failure analysis for production and field failure investigations Optimize the product DVC without affecting product quality Host and attend engineering design reviews, DFMEAs and PFMEAsCorporate contribution Constructively participate as a member of the wider team Undertake any other tasks or one-off projects which may be assigned from time to time Ensure protection of the companys commercial interests always and in all circumstances Take all practicable steps to ensure personal safety and the safety of others as a matter of priority Demonstrate professional skill and a high standard of fairness and integrityQualifications and experience Matric Degree or diploma in electronic engineering At least 5 years experience in firmware design and development Experience in the metering industry would be advantageous Experience with smart metering and smart grid technologies would be advantageous Drivers licenceThe following indicates what would typically be expected for this role at a competent level: Sound knowledge of specifications related to the metering industry would be advantageous Knowledge of electronic analogue and digital design principles and design for manufacture Knowledge of project work item breakdown and timing estimates Knowledge of real time operating systems Knowledge of embedded C/C++ programming language Knowledge of compiler/simulation/emulation tool chains Knowledge of change control processes in a design and production environment Knowledge of UML, Borland C++ or Visual Studio development environment, Software architectural design Able to create firmware design specifications Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong business acumen Excellent Microsoft Office skills Negotiation and networking skills Professional approach Commitment to customer service High level of integrity and confidentiality Able to work under pressure

