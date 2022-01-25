Front End Developer (Angular4+/React) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:THE coding wizardry of a Front End Developer with a keen eye for exceptional visual design is sought by a Provider of cutting-edge, tailored software solutions. The successful candidate must have a B.Eng Electronic & Computer Engineering/BEng Computer Science and Maths or related 3-year tertiary qualification, at least 4 years Agile development and Scrum environments backed by examples of your work, Data Science experience and as a Merge Master and managing deployment pipelines and reviewing pull requests. Your tech toolset should include MS .NET Framework, C# (4+ Years), Angular 4+, React Native, React, CSS, Sass & Scss, SQL/MySQL/MsSQL (3+ Years) and Deployment Technologies (TeamCity, Octopus, etc.), Agile Methodologies (Scrum), JavaScript/JSON, Git (2+ Years).REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Minimum NQF Level 7+.

3-Year minimum tertiary course completed in the field.

B.Eng. Electronic & Computer Engineering or B.Eng Computer Science and Mathematics preferred.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 4 years experience in Agile development and Scrum environments, backed by work examples and references.

Experience working in teams.

Managing deployment pipelines.

Reviewing pull requests

Experienced as Merge Master.

Experience as SCRUM master beneficial

Candidates with experience in Data science will enjoy preference.

Fluent English required (read, write and speak). Bilingual in Afrikaans is beneficial.

Drivers License.

Essential Tech

MS .NET Framework, C# (4+ Years)

Angular 4+, React Native, React, CSS, Sass & Scss, SQL/MySQL/MsSQL (3+ Years)

Deployment Technologies (TeamCity, Octopus, etc.), Agile Methodologies (Scrum), JavaScript/JSON, Git (2+ Years)

Advantageous

AWS, AWS Cloud, SQL Server (4+ Years)

AngularMaterial, ASP.NET MVC + WebAPI, Redux, XML, Swagger, SOAP (2+ Years)

Cordova App development (Android iOS Windows (1+ Year)

ATTRIBUTES:

Takes ownership of work.

Is comfortable both as the team leader and taking direction from one.

Works well under pressure.

Works well independently.

Can regulate own work volume & good time management skills.

Can take constructive criticism and turn it into opportunities for improvement.

Is open to both teaching and learning from team members.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Front

End

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position