Full Stack Software Developer

Are you a Full Stack Developer with at least 5 years working experience? If so, Keep Reading!

The German Giant is looking for someone with manual or automated testing, web and digital project experience.

Location:

Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office Rotation

Technical Skills that are required from you:

JavaScript

TypeScript

React. JS

SpringBoot

AWS Experience

Jenkins

Maven

SQL

Tasks you should be able to perform:

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Supports license management of all used software

Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members

Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Lets get those applications out!!!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

TypeScript

SQL

React.JS

Spring Framework

Jenkins

MAven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position