Full Stack Software Developer

Are you a Full Stack Developer with at least 5 years working experience? If so, Keep Reading!
The German Giant is looking for someone with manual or automated testing, web and digital project experience.
Location:
Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office Rotation
Technical Skills that are required from you:
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- React. JS
- SpringBoot
- AWS Experience
- Jenkins
- Maven
- SQL
Tasks you should be able to perform:
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Supports license management of all used software
- Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
- Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
- Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
Lets get those applications out!!!
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- SQL
- React.JS
- Spring Framework
- Jenkins
- MAven
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years