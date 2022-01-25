Full Stack Software Developer

Jan 25, 2022

Are you a Full Stack Developer with at least 5 years working experience? If so, Keep Reading!

The German Giant is looking for someone with manual or automated testing, web and digital project experience.

Location:
Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office Rotation

Technical Skills that are required from you:

  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • React. JS
  • SpringBoot
  • AWS Experience
  • Jenkins
  • Maven
  • SQL

Tasks you should be able to perform:

  • Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
  • Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
  • Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
  • Supports license management of all used software
  • Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
  • Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
  • Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Lets get those applications out!!!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

