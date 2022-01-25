Intermediate Full Stack Developer

The Role: Job Purpose:
- The candidate should be able to design, implement and support software systems. Designing, developing, coding, testing, and debugging system software.
- Enhancing efficiency, stability, and scalability of system resources.
- Other responsibilities include liaising directly with clients to gather & analyse their requirements. Represent Blue Coral
- Innovations in all technical client engagements where required.
Skills and Experience: Essential requirements:Qualifications:
- Preferably 3 Year Tertiary Qualification (BSc / BCom) in Computer Science or similar.
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications will be advantageous.
Experience:
- 3 – 5 years?? practical experience
Required Technical skills (candidate should achieve all/most of the following):
- HTML & CSS
- ASP.NET/Core
- C#.NET/Core
- JavaScript/jQuery
- XML
- PHP
- MS SQL
Nice to have technical skills:
- VB.NET/Core
- MS SharePoint or other CMS/CRM like /K2/Salesforce/Dynamix CRM etc.
- UNIX/Linux
- DevOps
- GitHub
- PostgreSQL/MySQL
- Azure WebAp
Key Accountabilities: Duties:
- Analyse specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions.
- Stay abreast of developments in the Software Development space and apply new knowledge and technology where appropriate.
- Create/build and document efficient solutions that comply with client standards and industry best practice.
- Be company representative at all clients and drive company??s goals and mission.
- Provide support on various production environments.
Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:
- Biluangual (Fluent in English and Afrikaans)
- Attention to detail
- Good interpersonal skills
- Keeps abreast of the latest technologies
- Team player
- Ability to support clients