Intermediate Full Stack Developer

The Role: Job Purpose:

The candidate should be able to design, implement and support software systems. Designing, developing, coding, testing, and debugging system software.

Enhancing efficiency, stability, and scalability of system resources.

Other responsibilities include liaising directly with clients to gather & analyse their requirements. Represent Blue Coral

Innovations in all technical client engagements where required.

Skills and Experience: Essential requirements:Qualifications:

Preferably 3 Year Tertiary Qualification (BSc / BCom) in Computer Science or similar.

Relevant Microsoft Certifications will be advantageous.

Experience:

3 – 5 years?? practical experience

Required Technical skills (candidate should achieve all/most of the following):

HTML & CSS

ASP.NET/Core

C#.NET/Core

JavaScript/jQuery

XML

PHP

MS SQL

Nice to have technical skills:

VB.NET/Core

MS SharePoint or other CMS/CRM like /K2/Salesforce/Dynamix CRM etc.

UNIX/Linux

DevOps

GitHub

PostgreSQL/MySQL

Azure WebAp

Key Accountabilities: Duties:

Analyse specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions.

Stay abreast of developments in the Software Development space and apply new knowledge and technology where appropriate.

Create/build and document efficient solutions that comply with client standards and industry best practice.

Be company representative at all clients and drive company??s goals and mission.

Provide support on various production environments.

Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:

Biluangual (Fluent in English and Afrikaans)

Attention to detail

Good interpersonal skills

Keeps abreast of the latest technologies

Team player

Ability to support clients

