Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Jan 25, 2022

The Role: Job Purpose:

  • The candidate should be able to design, implement and support software systems. Designing, developing, coding, testing, and debugging system software.
  • Enhancing efficiency, stability, and scalability of system resources.
  • Other responsibilities include liaising directly with clients to gather & analyse their requirements. Represent Blue Coral
  • Innovations in all technical client engagements where required.

Skills and Experience: Essential requirements:Qualifications:

  • Preferably 3 Year Tertiary Qualification (BSc / BCom) in Computer Science or similar.
  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications will be advantageous.

Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years?? practical experience

Required Technical skills (candidate should achieve all/most of the following):

  • HTML & CSS
  • ASP.NET/Core
  • C#.NET/Core
  • JavaScript/jQuery
  • XML
  • PHP
  • MS SQL

Nice to have technical skills:

  • VB.NET/Core
  • MS SharePoint or other CMS/CRM like /K2/Salesforce/Dynamix CRM etc.
  • UNIX/Linux
  • DevOps
  • GitHub
  • PostgreSQL/MySQL
  • Azure WebAp

Key Accountabilities: Duties:

  • Analyse specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions.
  • Stay abreast of developments in the Software Development space and apply new knowledge and technology where appropriate.
  • Create/build and document efficient solutions that comply with client standards and industry best practice.
  • Be company representative at all clients and drive company??s goals and mission.
  • Provide support on various production environments.

Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:

  • Biluangual (Fluent in English and Afrikaans)
  • Attention to detail
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Keeps abreast of the latest technologies
  • Team player
  • Ability to support clients

