Junior C# Developer Remote R400k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

One of the top companies’ that deals with online systems has an exciting opportunity tailored made for you.

You must have an IT Diploma or Degree and be able to develop software in C# and other programming languages. You would also need to have excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL and ORM technologies and have proven experience developing web applications.

You ideally need to have experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works and have a good understanding of DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 3+ years’ experience

Junior C#/ .Net Developer

Angular

Hibernate

.Net

SQL

TDD

SOLID

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is FM51764 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R400k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

.Net

Angular

C#

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position