Junior Developer

Jan 25, 2022

Needed

Laravel – Must have
Python – recommended
PHP – recommended
Linux – Ideally

DevelopmentRoles and responsibilities
– Development of customer requirements into technical specifications.
– Documentation
– Troubleshooting and fault finding with existing customer software solutions
– Pre-sales support on all solutions and opportunities as required
– Development and integration of information systems ensuring optimal businessfunctions

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Linux
  • Python
  • Laravel
  • Program Code

About The Employer:

– Fun
– Best Employer
– Warm Culture
– Entrepreneurial
– Exciting Projects

Learn more/Apply for this position