Network Security Engineer

Our engineers maintain the clients Arista, Dell and FortiGate network.

We also have FortiGate firewalls that we maintain for clients that have their equipment hosted in the Cloud providers DC racks.

This includes FortiVMs within theVmware environment.

The Engineer will mainly work in conjunction with the CIO and upper management.

The Engineer will be provisioning the networking required for client Virtual Data centres onVMware vCloud Director.

Familiarity with IPSEC configurations is required.

Also, provisioning and troubleshooting NSX-T networks.

This is provisioned on a “sharedenvironment” for majority of the tenants.

The Engineer will assist with designing solutions that clients require to connect into themultitude of services that are available on the platform or in other service providersplatforms.

The Engineer will liaise with the upstream providers and ISPs for customer’s specific routingrequirements, public IP allocation, adding of DNS records and for troubleshooting purposes.T

he cloud provider also owns their own block of public IPs so would need to familiar withVRRP and BGP.

The Engineer will also have to be able to setup and maintained WAF virtual devices to cater

to the client’s requirements.

The Engineer is also involved in the day to day changes and design at the data centrelocations.

This includes the below points:

– Patching cross connects from service providers and configuring port channels forredundant links.

– Co-ordinate scheduled maintenance for firmware upgrades on FortiGate firewallsand install Fortigates on the clients site if required.

– Installing Dell switches with stacking/VLT implemented.

– Managing tickets on helpdesk.

– Be able to manage multiple sites (local and international) that communicate viaMPLS or IPSEC.

Desired Skills:

Arista

Dell

Fortigate

FortiVMs

Vmware

IPSEC configurations

NSX-T networks

troubleshooting

Virtual Data centres

provisioning

Troubleshooting

design solutions

About The Employer:

– Fun

– Driven

– Warm Culture

– Entrepreneur

– Dream Job

