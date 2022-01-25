SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER – 6-12 MONTH CONTRACT
R50 000 TO R60 000 PM
JOB SUMMARY
Responsible for the deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methods in a fast-paced environment.
as well as expert knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices and the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment. A solid understanding of software development life cycle models would be an advantage.
Key strategic projects include;
- Project Manage the full lifecycle of the SES mPower satellite Teleport, includes planning, logistics, construction, installation, licensing and hand over (SAT)
- Project manage the deployment and integration of the next generation configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and service delivery platform via the chosen Vendor.
REQUIREMENTS
- 8+ years of experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex projects with multi-function teams.
- Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level projects.
- DSDM Practitioner and Certified Scrum Practitioner.
- Sufficient level of technical background to provide leadership to development teams and to evaluate complex project risks and issues accurately and objectively
- Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and develop strategies and solutions of high business value
- Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture
- Experience in using appropriate tools:
- Agile Project Management tools such as Jira or equivalent
- Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools
- Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the “big picture” view
- Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methodologies
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Team Management
- Hold teams accountable for their commitments and remove roadblocks to their work
- Leverage organizational resources to improve capacity for project work
- Product Owner Support
- Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables
- Manage stakeholder communications
- Process Management and Improvement
- Define and manage a well-defined project management process.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Jira
- Visio
- Project Management
- Project Manager
- Microsoft Project
- Project plan
- Project Delivery
- project control
- digital architecture
- Project Planning
- DSDM
About The Employer:
– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services; and VoIP products, including VOIP solutions.