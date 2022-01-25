PROJECT MANAGER

Jan 25, 2022

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER – 6-12 MONTH CONTRACT
R50 000 TO R60 000 PM

JOB SUMMARY
Responsible for the deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methods in a fast-paced environment.

as well as expert knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices and the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment. A solid understanding of software development life cycle models would be an advantage.

Key strategic projects include;

  • Project Manage the full lifecycle of the SES mPower satellite Teleport, includes planning, logistics, construction, installation, licensing and hand over (SAT)
  • Project manage the deployment and integration of the next generation configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and service delivery platform via the chosen Vendor.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 8+ years of experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex projects with multi-function teams.
  • Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level projects.
  • DSDM Practitioner and Certified Scrum Practitioner.
  • Sufficient level of technical background to provide leadership to development teams and to evaluate complex project risks and issues accurately and objectively
  • Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and develop strategies and solutions of high business value
  • Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture
  • Experience in using appropriate tools:
  • Agile Project Management tools such as Jira or equivalent
  • Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools
  • Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the “big picture” view
  • Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methodologies

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Team Management
  • Hold teams accountable for their commitments and remove roadblocks to their work
  • Leverage organizational resources to improve capacity for project work
  • Product Owner Support
  • Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables
  • Manage stakeholder communications
  • Process Management and Improvement
  • Define and manage a well-defined project management process.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Jira
  • Visio
  • Project Management
  • Project Manager
  • Microsoft Project
  • Project plan
  • Project Delivery
  • project control
  • digital architecture
  • Project Planning
  • DSDM

About The Employer:

– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services; and VoIP products, including VOIP solutions.

