Senior C# Developer – Centurion / Hybrid – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

These guys are partnering with customers in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey and providing solutions to address their specific needs. They are searching for a Senior C# Developer to join their energetic tech environment.

The incumbent will be responsible for developing high-quality applications. You will also be responsible for designing and implementing testable and scalable code.

Looking to develop cutting edge client applications on the latest technologies and within several industries for both local and international clients? Then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

IT related degree

Data Modelling/design and database development. T-SQL (SQL Server 2012 and later)

.Net Framework 4.8, .Net Core 3.1 or later

C# / ASP.Net MVC and Web API services / MS SQL Server, JavaScript / HTML 5 / CSS

Web Development, including JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Reference Number for this position is TRA54208 which is a permanent position based in Centurion / Hybrid offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

