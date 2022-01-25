Senior Full Stack Developer – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the top Dev houses in South Africa and get exposed to the latest technology.

You will be required to interact with business users, Business Analysts, and other Developers to understand new requirements of the business. You will also need to write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the companies’ standards and deadlines. Ideally you would need to have a BSc degree and have a minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Requirements:

Full Stack Developer

.Net Core

C#

React

JavaScript

SQL Server

PostGreSQL

.Net Core

C++

Reference Number for this position is FM53436 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

