Senior ICT Solutions Developer at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Senior ICT Solutions Developer, you will be reporting to the Solutions Development Manager. You will be responsible for enabling the business to accomplish their business objectives effectively and efficiently by designing, maintaining and enhancing the IT systems, databases and reports. You will also be required to guide and coach junior and intermediate developers.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Design, develop and maintain systems:

Design, develop, enhance and maintain computer systems

Write technical specifications

Continuously configure and optimize applications

Design, develop, enhance and maintain system reports

Ensure that Junior and intermediate Developers develop and implement reports on MS reporting services

Conduct unit testing by producing unit tests for checking and identification issues and challenges

Ensure that solutions are in conformity with the system architecture

Ensure compliance with standards and procedures.

Engage with stakeholders and provide user support:

Provide user support on application systems

Interface with users, management, external IT service providers.

Conduct ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation:

Perform research and development of ideas and concepts

Recommend ideas and solutions to the business based on business specifications/BRS.

Provide developers with support and coaching:

Provide Junior and Intermediate Developers support and coaching

Ensure that Junior and Intermediate Developers’ solutions are in conformity with the system architecture

Ensure that Junior and Intermediate Developers comply with standards and procedures.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 7: Degree in Information Technology

5 years + relevant experience

Development Certificate advantageous

Must be able to translate business requirements into a working solution

Proficient in Microsoft SQL database technology, T -SQL

Proficient in programming language in C# and JavaScript

Proficient in multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers

Proficient in Restful APIs and Microservices

Proficient in Angular

Proficient in Entity Framework

Proficient in Odata and Swagger

Proficient in unit testing

Advanced working knowledge of Entity Framework

Proficient in developing and maintaining new and existing Web APIs in C#

Proficient in developing and maintaining new and existing Web based applications

Understanding and configuring Dev Ops pipelines

Understanding Microsoft Azure

Must be able to work independently

Must be able to guide Junior and intermediate Developers

Ability to work with data and computer programs to build system solutions

Ability to design and develop solutions

Good working knowledge and understanding of computer systems and technologies

Ability to provide user support on application Systems

Must be user oriented

Driven and willing to learn.

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date: 31 January 2022

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets; preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

Desired Skills:

HTML/CSS

JavaScript

XML

jQuery

Restful APIs and Microservices

Microsoft SQL database technology

T -SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Pension Fund

Funeral Plan

