Senior ICT Solutions Developer at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE
As the Senior ICT Solutions Developer, you will be reporting to the Solutions Development Manager. You will be responsible for enabling the business to accomplish their business objectives effectively and efficiently by designing, maintaining and enhancing the IT systems, databases and reports. You will also be required to guide and coach junior and intermediate developers.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
Design, develop and maintain systems:
- Design, develop, enhance and maintain computer systems
- Write technical specifications
- Continuously configure and optimize applications
- Design, develop, enhance and maintain system reports
- Ensure that Junior and intermediate Developers develop and implement reports on MS reporting services
- Conduct unit testing by producing unit tests for checking and identification issues and challenges
- Ensure that solutions are in conformity with the system architecture
- Ensure compliance with standards and procedures.
Engage with stakeholders and provide user support:
- Provide user support on application systems
- Interface with users, management, external IT service providers.
Conduct ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation:
- Perform research and development of ideas and concepts
- Recommend ideas and solutions to the business based on business specifications/BRS.
Provide developers with support and coaching:
- Provide Junior and Intermediate Developers support and coaching
- Ensure that Junior and Intermediate Developers’ solutions are in conformity with the system architecture
- Ensure that Junior and Intermediate Developers comply with standards and procedures.
WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?
- NQF Level 7: Degree in Information Technology
- 5 years + relevant experience
- Development Certificate advantageous
- Must be able to translate business requirements into a working solution
- Proficient in Microsoft SQL database technology, T -SQL
- Proficient in programming language in C# and JavaScript
- Proficient in multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers
- Proficient in Restful APIs and Microservices
- Proficient in Angular
- Proficient in Entity Framework
- Proficient in Odata and Swagger
- Proficient in unit testing
- Advanced working knowledge of Entity Framework
- Proficient in developing and maintaining new and existing Web APIs in C#
- Proficient in developing and maintaining new and existing Web based applications
- Understanding and configuring Dev Ops pipelines
- Understanding Microsoft Azure
- Must be able to work independently
- Must be able to guide Junior and intermediate Developers
- Ability to work with data and computer programs to build system solutions
- Ability to design and develop solutions
- Good working knowledge and understanding of computer systems and technologies
- Ability to provide user support on application Systems
- Must be user oriented
- Driven and willing to learn.
WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?
We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.
Turnaround time
The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.
Closing date: 31 January 2022
Our Commitment to transformation:
In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets; preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Pension Fund
- Funeral Plan