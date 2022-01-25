Senior .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Retail Giant seeks the coding expertise of a Senior .Net Developer who will be responsible for setting up the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes & providing robust and effective technical solutions to enterprise problems. The ideal candidate must possess a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, have 4-5 years experience coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#., Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures, MVC, WPF and WCF & an understanding of OO Principles. You must also have 3-4 years UML exposure with an understanding of sequence & class diagrams and also experience with Reporting Services specifically creating transactional [URL Removed] operational systems in accordance with company standards.

Maintain operational systems in accordance with company standards.

Manage the release process.

Provide support to users of the systems.

Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.

Develop .Net programs and functions.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst.

Unit Testing of developed programs and functions.

Code reviews.

Capture the release using the release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant Deployment teams.

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

3-Year IT Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills 4-5 Years

Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#.

Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures.

Development experience in MVC, WPF and WCF.

Understanding of OO Principles.

3-4 Years –

UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams.

Additional –

Reporting Services experience in creating of transactional reporting.

Advantageous

VSS/TFS exposure.

4-5 Years SQL Server 2008 Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning.

Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.

