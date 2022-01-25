Senior Software Engineer at Reverside

Senior Java Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 4+years of solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

ResponsibilitiesDetermine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions Ensure decisions taken by the team conform to community and internal standard and guidelines Provide technical sign-off on delivered code and solutions Improves operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures Reports on the state of technical affairs by collecting necessary information. Research, design and implement software solutions by means of adequate software patterns and paradigms. Should produce adequate charting along with clear and precise code Write technical specifications Supports, coaches and mentors other engineers in the team Gather and analyse user requirements Write high-quality, testable, maintainable and performant code that conforms to community and internal standards and guidelines Write high-quality and well-defined tests Continually refine and rewrite existing code and tests as necessary in order to maintain quality and standards Collaborate with all other stakeholders involved in the project. This may include but is not limited to business stakeholders, project managers, scrum masters, other engineers and/or teams, analysts, architects. Consult clients and colleagues concerning the maintenance and performance of software systems, with a view to writing or modifying current operating systems Continually improve technical knowledge and skill levels by participating in both in-house and external technical courses and assignments and by studying state-of-the-art development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment Write and maintain technical and operational documentation, alongside other stakeholders Participate in code reviews and technical sessions Protects operations by keeping information confidential Accomplishes engineering and organisation mission by completing related results as neededQualifications & Work Experience A qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronics, Mathematics, Physics or related technical disciplines 4+ years of professional software experience.Skills Proficiency in Java, NodeJS and JavaScript Knowledge of software architectural patterns Proficiency in API design Good CICD and DevOps knowledge Coaching and mentoring capabilities A passion for problem solving and doing things right Detail orientated Strong analytical and reasoning skills Proficiency in troubleshooting software related issues Good communication skills Good documentation skills Team Player

