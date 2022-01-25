Software Developer/DevOps Engineer (Cloud Specialist)

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Software Developer/DevOps Engineer (Cloud Specialist).

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:

Strong Frontend / DevOps background

Development and operations of the Cloud services

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Role tasks:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following is important:

At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS, Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular Version 9 or higher or react)

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure

DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

