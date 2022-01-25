Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Software Developer/DevOps Engineer (Cloud Specialist).
The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:
- Strong Frontend / DevOps background
- Development and operations of the Cloud services
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Role tasks:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
Experience with the following is important:
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS, Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular Version 9 or higher or react)
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure
- DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
Desired Skills:
- front-end
- devOps
- cloud
- developer
- Java Programming
- C#
- git
- Javascript
- HTML5
- CSS
- aws
- eks
- azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years