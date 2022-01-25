Software Developer/DevOps Engineer (Cloud Specialist)

Jan 25, 2022

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Software Developer/DevOps Engineer (Cloud Specialist).

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:

  • Strong Frontend / DevOps background
  • Development and operations of the Cloud services
  • +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Role tasks:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following is important:

  • At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS, Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular Version 9 or higher or react)
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure
  • DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Desired Skills:

  • front-end
  • devOps
  • cloud
  • developer
  • Java Programming
  • C#
  • git
  • Javascript
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • aws
  • eks
  • azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

