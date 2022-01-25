Software Test Analyst (Salesforce)

Key Purpose
To test all system development, enhancements and bug fixes through technical & business system testing and user acceptance testing processes, to provide internal signoff and validation of system integrity prior to release to production environments
Key Responsibilities:
Ensure all system development is tested, stable and accurate prior to deployment to production environments.
- Excellent overall business and systems knowledge
- Understand and work effectively with all systems in the company
- Perform full system testing on all system changes, enhancements and new system releases
- Obtain an understanding of the business requirements and specifications for the section of work or project to be tested
- Create test packs, and develop procedures to be followed during the testing process
- Developing, updating and expanding of automated test suites, and perform full system regression testing where needed
- Guide and perform User Acceptance testing where required, or alternatively educate, guide and assist non-technical business testers to effectively perform UAT
- Ability to read, assimilate and understand system specifications in relevant preferred formats and translate those to system tests to determine and test the accuracy of an implementation
- Review specification documents with the aim of improving their accuracy and ability to be understood and removing any ambiguity from testable requirements
- Understand and function within the preferred development and management methodologies
- Accurate defect reporting using an appropriate tracking tool
- Trouble shooting and urgent production problems: investigation of production reported defects to determine the origin of the defect
Aligned values and self development
- Align personal values to the company’s culture and values
- Take responsibility for your personal development and career pathing.
- Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics
- Manage your behaviours to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company at all times
- Comply with all legislation governing the organization
- Support and encourage the Amazing service culture
Minimum Requirements
Education
Matric, Salesforce certification
Required: BSc Computer Science, a BComm Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree or a relevant high quality Technikon Diploma
Experience
A minimum of 2 years of either systems development or system testing experience including test automation, SQL and writing of SQL queries, as well as the analysis of test result data, and 1 year of Salesforce experience.
Competencies
Generic Competencies:
- An energetic, pro-active and positive attitude is key
- System Testers are not ‘micro-managed’
- Resilience
- Tenacity
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good time management and stress resilience with an ability to juggle multiple tasks and projects
- Perseverance is important
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Excellent communications skills, tolerance to change, accountability and ownership
- Self-motivated
- Ability to work within a team and as an individual
- Willingness to learn
- Embrace and adopt project management protocols, enthusiasm and interest in IT technology
- Sense of humour
- Enquiring, skeptical and curious person who will naturally investigate problems until a solution is found
- Excellent people skills and ability to see the world through the eyes of a system user
Technical Competencies:
- Understand programming
- Systems testing
- Ability to read / write logical algorithms
- Ability to write C# code
- Write SQL queries, and strong SQL skills
- Javascript unit and integration testing experience would be a bonus but is not essential
- Write test packs, follow test packs and provide test results
- Problem solves and communicates problems found clearly back to Developers, Business Analysts and Managers
- Analytical and lateral thinking
- Test Driven Development experience would be a bonus but is not essential
- Previous test automation experience is essential