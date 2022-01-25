Software Test Analyst (Salesforce)

Key Purpose

To test all system development, enhancements and bug fixes through technical & business system testing and user acceptance testing processes, to provide internal signoff and validation of system integrity prior to release to production environments

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure all system development is tested, stable and accurate prior to deployment to production environments.

  • Excellent overall business and systems knowledge
  • Understand and work effectively with all systems in the company
  • Perform full system testing on all system changes, enhancements and new system releases
  • Obtain an understanding of the business requirements and specifications for the section of work or project to be tested
  • Create test packs, and develop procedures to be followed during the testing process
  • Developing, updating and expanding of automated test suites, and perform full system regression testing where needed
  • Guide and perform User Acceptance testing where required, or alternatively educate, guide and assist non-technical business testers to effectively perform UAT
  • Ability to read, assimilate and understand system specifications in relevant preferred formats and translate those to system tests to determine and test the accuracy of an implementation
  • Review specification documents with the aim of improving their accuracy and ability to be understood and removing any ambiguity from testable requirements
  • Understand and function within the preferred development and management methodologies
  • Accurate defect reporting using an appropriate tracking tool
  • Trouble shooting and urgent production problems: investigation of production reported defects to determine the origin of the defect

Aligned values and self development

  • Align personal values to the company’s culture and values
  • Take responsibility for your personal development and career pathing.
  • Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics
  • Manage your behaviours to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company at all times
  • Comply with all legislation governing the organization
  • Support and encourage the Amazing service culture

Minimum Requirements

Education

Matric, Salesforce certification

Required: BSc Computer Science, a BComm Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree or a relevant high quality Technikon Diploma

Experience

A minimum of 2 years of either systems development or system testing experience including test automation, SQL and writing of SQL queries, as well as the analysis of test result data, and 1 year of Salesforce experience.

Competencies

Generic Competencies:

  • An energetic, pro-active and positive attitude is key
  • System Testers are not ‘micro-managed’
  • Resilience
  • Tenacity
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Good time management and stress resilience with an ability to juggle multiple tasks and projects
  • Perseverance is important
  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Excellent communications skills, tolerance to change, accountability and ownership
  • Self-motivated
  • Ability to work within a team and as an individual
  • Willingness to learn
  • Embrace and adopt project management protocols, enthusiasm and interest in IT technology
  • Sense of humour
  • Enquiring, skeptical and curious person who will naturally investigate problems until a solution is found
  • Excellent people skills and ability to see the world through the eyes of a system user

Technical Competencies:

  • Understand programming
  • Systems testing
  • Ability to read / write logical algorithms
  • Ability to write C# code
  • Write SQL queries, and strong SQL skills
  • Javascript unit and integration testing experience would be a bonus but is not essential
  • Write test packs, follow test packs and provide test results
  • Problem solves and communicates problems found clearly back to Developers, Business Analysts and Managers
  • Analytical and lateral thinking
  • Test Driven Development experience would be a bonus but is not essential
  • Previous test automation experience is essential

