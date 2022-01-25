Software Test Analyst (Salesforce)

Key Purpose

To test all system development, enhancements and bug fixes through technical & business system testing and user acceptance testing processes, to provide internal signoff and validation of system integrity prior to release to production environments

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure all system development is tested, stable and accurate prior to deployment to production environments.

Excellent overall business and systems knowledge

Understand and work effectively with all systems in the company

Perform full system testing on all system changes, enhancements and new system releases

Obtain an understanding of the business requirements and specifications for the section of work or project to be tested

Create test packs, and develop procedures to be followed during the testing process

Developing, updating and expanding of automated test suites, and perform full system regression testing where needed

Guide and perform User Acceptance testing where required, or alternatively educate, guide and assist non-technical business testers to effectively perform UAT

Ability to read, assimilate and understand system specifications in relevant preferred formats and translate those to system tests to determine and test the accuracy of an implementation

Review specification documents with the aim of improving their accuracy and ability to be understood and removing any ambiguity from testable requirements

Understand and function within the preferred development and management methodologies

Accurate defect reporting using an appropriate tracking tool

Trouble shooting and urgent production problems: investigation of production reported defects to determine the origin of the defect

Aligned values and self development

Align personal values to the company’s culture and values

Take responsibility for your personal development and career pathing.

Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics

Manage your behaviours to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company at all times

Comply with all legislation governing the organization

Support and encourage the Amazing service culture

Minimum Requirements

Education

Matric, Salesforce certification

Required: BSc Computer Science, a BComm Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree or a relevant high quality Technikon Diploma

Experience

A minimum of 2 years of either systems development or system testing experience including test automation, SQL and writing of SQL queries, as well as the analysis of test result data, and 1 year of Salesforce experience.

Competencies

Generic Competencies:

An energetic, pro-active and positive attitude is key

System Testers are not ‘micro-managed’

Resilience

Tenacity

Ability to work under pressure

Good time management and stress resilience with an ability to juggle multiple tasks and projects

Perseverance is important

Meticulous attention to detail

Excellent communications skills, tolerance to change, accountability and ownership

Self-motivated

Ability to work within a team and as an individual

Willingness to learn

Embrace and adopt project management protocols, enthusiasm and interest in IT technology

Sense of humour

Enquiring, skeptical and curious person who will naturally investigate problems until a solution is found

Excellent people skills and ability to see the world through the eyes of a system user

Technical Competencies:

Understand programming

Systems testing

Ability to read / write logical algorithms

Ability to write C# code

Write SQL queries, and strong SQL skills

Javascript unit and integration testing experience would be a bonus but is not essential

Write test packs, follow test packs and provide test results

Problem solves and communicates problems found clearly back to Developers, Business Analysts and Managers

Analytical and lateral thinking

Test Driven Development experience would be a bonus but is not essential

Previous test automation experience is essential

