Solar Project Manager

Jan 25, 2022

Our client in the Renewable Energy sector is looking for a Solar Project Manager
Area/Location: Cape Town (around airport areas as there will be a lot of traveling)
Duties and responsibilities

  • Project management of Solar projects from order confirmation to operations and maintenance, in time and within budget
  • Engaging and managing sub-contractors
  • Monitoring the construction progress, and reporting on possible risks to the project
  • Client liaison
  • Compilation of tenders
  • Operations and Maintenance functions

Desired experience and qualification

  • BEng/BSc/BTech in Electrical Engineering
  • Project Management Certification

Skills

  • Minimum of 5+ years experience in the Solar Energy sector.
  • Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and implementation
  • Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVsol and Helios Scope.
  • Experience in project management / Engineering
  • AutoCAD software
  • MS Office & Project tools MS Project / Smart sheets

