Solar Project Manager

Our client in the Renewable Energy sector is looking for a Solar Project Manager

Area/Location: Cape Town (around airport areas as there will be a lot of traveling)

Duties and responsibilities

Project management of Solar projects from order confirmation to operations and maintenance, in time and within budget

Engaging and managing sub-contractors

Monitoring the construction progress, and reporting on possible risks to the project

Client liaison

Compilation of tenders

Operations and Maintenance functions

Desired experience and qualification

BEng/BSc/BTech in Electrical Engineering

Project Management Certification

Skills

Minimum of 5+ years experience in the Solar Energy sector.

Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and implementation

Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVsol and Helios Scope.

Experience in project management / Engineering

AutoCAD software

MS Office & Project tools MS Project / Smart sheets

Learn more/Apply for this position