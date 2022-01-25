UI Designer at Salt

As a user interface designer you will be part of a small, but growing Design Team where you will work closely with the user experience lead and customer facing product managers in all aspects of visual product design. Together, you will create beautiful UI, enjoyable interactions and well crafted design pieces for our web, iOS, Android and other digital products. We’re looking for someone who is a self starter, passionate about human-centered design and has a genuine interest in current product design trends. Experience an Skill required for the role…

Experience and proven success in user centered design and UI design tools

Skilled at the visual design of digital products, including but not limited to: Mobile applications on Android and iOS and Responsive web

Communicating interactions using motion design principles as relates to user interface design

Abilities…

User Interface Design

Strategic Orientation

Analysing Skills

Project Management Skills

Needs Diagnosis

Presentation Skills

Writing & Communication Skills

