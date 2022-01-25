Velocity Frontend Developer

Our client, a true giant in the automotive industry, is on the search for a Frontend Developer with at least 3 years working experience, so if this sounds like you, let’s get those applications in!
Technical Skills Required:
- Agile
- JavaScript
- Node.JS
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS
- AJAX & REST
- POSTGRES/SQL
- MONGO/ELASTIC
Tasks You Should Perform:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
-
Ensure that all implementation can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
-
Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
-
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
