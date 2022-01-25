Velocity Frontend Developer

Our client, a true giant in the automotive industry, is on the search for a Frontend Developer with at least 3 years working experience, so if this sounds like you, let’s get those applications in!

Technical Skills Required:

Agile

JavaScript

Node.JS

Angular

HTML

CSS

AJAX & REST

POSTGRES/SQL

MONGO/ELASTIC

Tasks You Should Perform:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure that all implementation can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

