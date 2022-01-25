Velocity Frontend Developer

Jan 25, 2022

Our client, a true giant in the automotive industry, is on the search for a Frontend Developer with at least 3 years working experience, so if this sounds like you, let’s get those applications in!

Technical Skills Required:

  • Agile
  • JavaScript
  • Node.JS
  • Angular
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • AJAX & REST
  • POSTGRES/SQL
  • MONGO/ELASTIC

Tasks You Should Perform:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

  • Ensure that all implementation can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Don’t delay, let’s get your future started today!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Javascript
  • Node.JS
  • Angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Ajax
  • REST
  • SQL
  • Mongo
  • Elastic

Learn more/Apply for this position