Analyst Programmer II (Microsoft Power Automate)

Position Purpose:

Delivering applications and solutions for the company customers as part of the Power Platform Team using the suite of Microsofts PowerApps, Power BI, Power Automate Flows, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, custom development, and support data warehouse and decision support systems/applications.

Qualifications:

3-year Degree/Diploma – Essential

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology Desirable

Job objectives:

Design, develop and implement web and client-based decision support systems and reports on a Microsoft Power Platforms

Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements

Do system design and documentation – System construction and testing

Developing SharePoint online apps, workflows, and Power BI development

Oversee construction and perform quality assurance

Support and maintain existing database and front-end applications

Troubleshoot data and system/application related issues

Identifying areas and processes where SharePoint can be better leveraged as well as facilitating process improvement

Identify problems and propose changes

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems/applications

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Investigate and propose new software and systems

Plan and design integration process

Perform and/or oversee integration

Experience:

Essential:

8 years Analyzing and programming experience with MS Power Automate and Flow experience

Desirable:

Experience in the required tasks in a retail environment

Knowledge and skills:

Essential:

Systems Analysis

Data Analysis

Design

Development

Database Design and Development

SQL Server Architecture

SQL Server Administration

Desirable:

Architecture

Business intelligence

Data warehousing

OLAP

ETL and integration

Data exploitation

Skills:

Problem-solving skills

Team Player

Adaptability

Attention to detail

Self-motivated

Organizational and time management Independence

Good communication skills

Decision-making skills

