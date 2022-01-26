Analyst Programmer II (Microsoft Power Automate)

Position Purpose:
Delivering applications and solutions for the company customers as part of the Power Platform Team using the suite of Microsofts PowerApps, Power BI, Power Automate Flows, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, custom development, and support data warehouse and decision support systems/applications.
Qualifications:
- 3-year Degree/Diploma – Essential
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology Desirable
Job objectives:
Design, develop and implement web and client-based decision support systems and reports on a Microsoft Power Platforms
- Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements
- Do system design and documentation – System construction and testing
- Developing SharePoint online apps, workflows, and Power BI development
- Oversee construction and perform quality assurance
Support and maintain existing database and front-end applications
- Troubleshoot data and system/application related issues
- Identifying areas and processes where SharePoint can be better leveraged as well as facilitating process improvement
- Identify problems and propose changes
- Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
- Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems/applications
Integration of new software and systems into existing environment
- Investigate and propose new software and systems
- Plan and design integration process
- Perform and/or oversee integration
Experience:
Essential:
- 8 years Analyzing and programming experience with MS Power Automate and Flow experience
Desirable:
- Experience in the required tasks in a retail environment
Knowledge and skills:
Essential:
- Systems Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Design
- Development
- Database Design and Development
- SQL Server Architecture
- SQL Server Administration
Desirable:
- Architecture
- Business intelligence
- Data warehousing
- OLAP
- ETL and integration
- Data exploitation
Skills:
- Problem-solving skills
- Team Player
- Adaptability
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivated
- Organizational and time management Independence
- Good communication skills
- Decision-making skills