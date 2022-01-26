Connect to Productivity

With the increased number of hours people are spending working from home, maintaining a healthy work environment has become a priority.

By Yeshni Reddy, Displays & Client Peripherals Sales Specialist, Dell Technologies South Africa

Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been an increased trend to set up home workstations, and for those who are not tech-savvy, it can be overwhelming to decide which products best fit your needs for a productive work environment.

One product that has seen wide popularity is the desktop monitor. According to a Forrester report, 80% of users believe that a larger display monitor would positively affect their work performance.

It’s interesting to see that after five consecutive quarters of year-over-year shipment growth, the global PC monitor market hit an inflection point in Q3 2021, registering the first year-over-year decline in shipments since global lockdowns began in Q1 2020, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker1. However, the report revealed that Dell Technologies bucked the trend by outgrowing the market and registering year-over-year growth of 20.6% from Q3 2020 to Q3 2021. In South Africa, Dell increased its share of monitors to 51.35% during the same period.

Let’s look at three ways in which monitors have proven time and again to positively impact the quality of work.

Productivity powerhouse

As employees started working from home, they quickly experienced that using a laptop alone limits the amount of useful screen space. Pairing laptops with desktop monitors and using both screens can improve user experience and task completion time, with decreased time switching back and forth between multiple windows and better viewing ability.

A Forrester Consulting Thought Leadership Spotlight commissioned by Dell Technologies noted that in working from home, users are missing out on the advantages of having a secondary or external monitor. As many are spending more time on video calls, an external monitor can help them multitask and collaborate easily, with employees reporting being able to view more information simultaneously (50%), use multiple programmes simultaneously without having to switch windows (46%) and complete tasks quickly (35%) and more accurately2.

The latest range of monitors features extensive connectivity options like USB-C and a host of other ports that enable the monitor to serve as a productivity hub that delivers stable Ethernet 1 and power. With a single cable for audio, video and charging, users have the convenience of a clutter-free desk space at home.

Not all screens are created equal

We typically spend a third of our day in front of screens, and this has tremendous impact on our health and productivity. Laptops are not ergonomically designed for prolonged use. On the other hand, desktop monitors allow for better ergonomics, with eye-level viewing and reduction in back and neck pain due to posture. According to an IDC InfoBrief on the future of work3, 80% of global employees agree that advanced monitors (higher resolution, better ergonomics and colour) will improve overall working experience. Using a desktop monitor may ultimately reduce strain and fatigue thanks to its improved product design and workspace arrangement.

The need to see more

It’s no surprise that sharper resolutions and larger screens can benefit the way people work and play. The latter would especially be relevant for those who use monitors for gaming, shopping or watching movies. Larger screens can be beneficial for tasks that need attention to detail such as programming, data analysis and visualisation, and designing. The combination of larger and higher resolution displays, better support for multitasking, and enhanced visualisation of data has in fact made monitors indispensable for such professions.

Some desktop monitors also allow you to organise multiple applications on your screen so that you can multi-task better. For example, all Dell monitors 17” and above allow applications to be organised with assistance from the Dell Display Manager software.

Curved monitors offer reduced eye movement across the screen for a more immersive experience. Moreover, adoption of immersive technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D visualisation will necessitate the need for advanced monitors which are designed to support new emerging workloads.

An all-in-one solution

The UltraSharp 24 USB-C monitor, Dell Technology’s first 16:10 aspect ratio monitor, meets all the above requirements and more, giving users everything they need.

The monitor features wide colour coverage, 11% more screen and ComfortView Plus, an always-on built-in low blue light screen that reduces harmful blue light emissions while delivering excellent colour performance. With ComfortView Plus, users can see vibrant colour that’s easy on the eyes.

Additional features include quick access ports, the power to charge mobile devices and connect to the Ethernet – and it’s all discreetly hidden, so the days of cluttered desktops are over.

There is a USB-C port available as well as an RJ45 port, enabling users to charge their devices from the monitor itself while they are working, so there’s no need for a power bank. Instead of having a monitor, notebook and docking station on their desk, users now have access to an all-in-one solution.

Easy to set up, the monitor has been ergonomically designed to be height adjustable and can tilt and swivel, making it easier to plug the single power cable in. Users can then plug into the USB-C port, connect, and they’re ready to go.

In addition, there’s a power button and joystick at the back of the monitor, allowing users to easily amend their connectivity settings on the monitor itself. The connection runs through the network rather than WiFi, increasing availability and removing the requirement of a docking station. Even better, users can daisy chain as many as three monitors – definitely a plus for productivity.

The wireless keyboard and mouse provide an effortless user interface and offer a battery life of up to three years. Users who need to connect with VGA or HDMI in certain environments can do so easily with a multiport adapter.

With hot desking becoming more popular, each user can connect by simply plugging their USB-C port into their device. When they are done for the day, the next user comes in and uses the same environment by doing the same. It’s seamless and effortless.

Employers have the power to transform the challenges of the past few months into growth opportunities. Rolling out a robust Work from anywhere environment will require employers to invest not only in the right devices but in the full ecosystem, starting with the right monitor and peripherals. This will increase productivity and create a seamless remote work experience, keeping employees satisfied.

