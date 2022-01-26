Data Warehouse Developer

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.
? Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand
user requirements.
? Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools
? ETL development to load Data warehouse
? Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.
? Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by
analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging
techniques and discussion with other team members.
? Testing and deployment of new development.
Requirements
5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning
and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential
? Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).
? Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)
? Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous
? Expert experience with relational and dimensional database structures.
? Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and
producing solutions
? Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage
? Exposure to PostgreSQL would be an advantage
Skills /Competencies
? Attention to detail and quality.
? Problem Solving
? Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
? Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
? Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team
members.
? Strong analytical skills.
? Good communication
Qualifications
? Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline.
? Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to
improve business knowledge.
? Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- data warehousing
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree