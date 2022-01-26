Data Warehouse Developer

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

? Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand

user requirements.

? Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools

? ETL development to load Data warehouse

? Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.

? Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by

analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging

techniques and discussion with other team members.

? Testing and deployment of new development.

Requirements

5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning

and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential

? Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).

? Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)

? Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous

? Expert experience with relational and dimensional database structures.

? Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and

producing solutions

? Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage

? Exposure to PostgreSQL would be an advantage

Skills /Competencies

? Attention to detail and quality.

? Problem Solving

? Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

? Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

? Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team

members.

? Strong analytical skills.

? Good communication

Qualifications

? Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline.

? Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to

improve business knowledge.

? Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

data warehousing

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

