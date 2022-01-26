ERP Functional Specialist (Oracle Functional Speci

JOB DESCRIPTION

Drive or lead a team in the provision of functional support to the company users on the allocated modules, with focus on testing, business analysis, configuration and general support.

Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives or lead a team of ERP business analysts or a cross-functional team on multi-year projects characterised by a high level of solution complexity in the ERP domain.

Develop a partnership role with business owners and interact with clients independently to define future business requirements, identify opportunities for optimisation, propose and develop solutions.

Lead engagements with business customers or clients, taking responsibility for managing the relationship and interface with customers for the business analysis and optimisation stream within the ERP domain.

Support business architects in defining, analysing and developing the business architecture, reference model, frameworks and implementation roadmaps required to enable the strategy from an ERP perspective.

Provide substantive input to ERP support disciplines (e.g. systems development, project management and change management).

JOB REQUIREMENTS

an Honours Degree in Accounting or Computer Science (NQF8); and

810 years experience within an Oracle Financial Application support or project environment. Experience to include development and maintenance of existing software.

