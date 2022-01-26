Expert AWS Data Engineer – R1775; R1776 – Evdb at Mediro ICT

Transform the businessinto a data driven organisation by ingesting data into the Company Cloud Data Hub and to build data assets on the semantic layer that serve specific business use cases.This is a Contract until Dec 2024 (3 years) – renewable annually thereafter.
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum RequirementsAt least 6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experienceExtensive experience in implementing, testing, and monitoring Data Engineering solutionsAWS experience advantageousAbove average experience/understanding (in order of importance):TerraformPython 3xSQL – Oracle/PostgreSQLPy SparkBoto3ETLDockerLinux / UnixBig DataPowershell / BashBasic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):GlueCloudWatchSNSAthenaS3Kinesis StreamsLambdaDynamoDBStep FunctionParam StoreSecrets ManagerCode Build/PipelineCloudFormationNice to have:Business Intelligence (BI) ExperienceTechnical data modelling and schema design (not drag and drop)KafkaAWS certified developer / architect