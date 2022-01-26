Expert AWS Data Engineer – R1775; R1776 – Evdb at Mediro ICT

Transform the businessinto a data driven organisation by ingesting data into the Company Cloud Data Hub and to build data assets on the semantic layer that serve specific business use cases.This is a Contract until Dec 2024 (3 years) – renewable annually thereafter.

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum RequirementsAt least 6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experienceExtensive experience in implementing, testing, and monitoring Data Engineering solutionsAWS experience advantageousAbove average experience/understanding (in order of importance):TerraformPython 3xSQL – Oracle/PostgreSQLPy SparkBoto3ETLDockerLinux / UnixBig DataPowershell / BashBasic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):GlueCloudWatchSNSAthenaS3Kinesis StreamsLambdaDynamoDBStep FunctionParam StoreSecrets ManagerCode Build/PipelineCloudFormationNice to have:Business Intelligence (BI) ExperienceTechnical data modelling and schema design (not drag and drop)KafkaAWS certified developer / architect

