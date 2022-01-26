Front End Developer (AngularJS or Angular) – Remote – R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join this local SaaS provider in the Customer Experience Industry with a fast-growing international presence.
As a Front-End Developer, you need to be proficient in Angular and have experience with SOLID principles, you will also need to have a good understanding of object orientated principles and the implementation thereof.
If you are ready to start the new year in your new job, then apply today!!!!!!!
Requirements:
- Front End Developer
- AngularJS
- Angular
- Rest API
- Angular CLI
- HTML
- CSS
- Bootstrap 3+
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV54323 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Rest API
- Angular
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree