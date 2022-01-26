Front End Developer (AngularJS or Angular) – Remote – R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 26, 2022

Join this local SaaS provider in the Customer Experience Industry with a fast-growing international presence.

As a Front-End Developer, you need to be proficient in Angular and have experience with SOLID principles, you will also need to have a good understanding of object orientated principles and the implementation thereof.

If you are ready to start the new year in your new job, then apply today!!!!!!!

Requirements:

  • Front End Developer
  • AngularJS
  • Angular
  • Rest API
  • Angular CLI
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Bootstrap 3+

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54323 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

