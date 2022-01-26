JavaScript (Angular) Full Stack Developer (CH711) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the geospatial sector is seeking highly skilled & enthusiastic JavaScript-focused Full-stack developers to join their team in Cape Town. You will work on our new generation Angular application that integrates with a mature, workflow-driven backend through an established web API. This enterprise solution is used by major natural resource companies and government agencies around the world to provide transparency and management of due process. We are looking for smart, curious people who can get things done. We offer a challenging, engaging, and edifying environment, applying both new and proven technologies to solve practical problems that make a difference in the world. Education

Computer Science/ Information Technology university degree or diploma

Experience in [4-7 years]:

Modern JavaScript application development within the web environment

Angular or React or a similar library with transferable skills

Building APIs using C#

Structured Query Language

HTML, CSS, and TypeScript

Working in a team on large enterprise systems

Proficiency with:

Visual Studio 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008 or later

IIS 6 or later

Exposure to:

Case management

Version control

ASP.Net

Advantageous, but not required

DevOps tooling (e.g., Bamboo, Nuke, Docker, Jenkins, Puppeteer)

GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)

Personal skills:

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

Strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive

Good interpersonal skills

General:

