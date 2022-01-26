JavaScript (Angular) Full Stack Developer (CH711) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the geospatial sector is seeking highly skilled & enthusiastic JavaScript-focused Full-stack developers to join their team in Cape Town. You will work on our new generation Angular application that integrates with a mature, workflow-driven backend through an established web API. This enterprise solution is used by major natural resource companies and government agencies around the world to provide transparency and management of due process. We are looking for smart, curious people who can get things done. We offer a challenging, engaging, and edifying environment, applying both new and proven technologies to solve practical problems that make a difference in the world. Education
- Computer Science/ Information Technology university degree or diploma
Experience in [4-7 years]:
- Modern JavaScript application development within the web environment
- Angular or React or a similar library with transferable skills
- Building APIs using C#
- Structured Query Language
- HTML, CSS, and TypeScript
- Working in a team on large enterprise systems
Proficiency with:
- Visual Studio 2010 or later
- MS SQL Server 2008 or later
- IIS 6 or later
Exposure to:
- Case management
- Version control
- ASP.Net
Advantageous, but not required
- DevOps tooling (e.g., Bamboo, Nuke, Docker, Jenkins, Puppeteer)
- GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)
Personal skills:
- Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges
- Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment
- Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions
- Strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive
- Good interpersonal skills
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.