Lead Developer

As a Lead developer you will work closely with the senior team and help develop and implement standards across the development team, carry out code reviews (including pull requests), support releases as well supporting and mentoring other team members.

This position will be instrumental in maintaining and developing and architecting new services and workflow driven web applications. The successful candidate will be expected to work to best practice, deliver on time and continue to progress and learn within the role.

Principal Responsibilities

Resource Management

Deliver to defined timelines

Supporting and training other team members

Working with Senior Lead Developer and work within project timelines and budgets

Communication

Provide feedback to management of potential improvements to existing procedures and systems

Work as part of a system and wider team to achieve the departmental standards and objectives

Work effectively with other departments within the Group to maintain excellent standards of service

Design software solutions that operate within and take advantage the system architecture

Background / Experience Required

Essential:

Minimum 8 years .Net (.Net 4+, C#, Web API, ASP.Net MVC)

Minimum 2 years [URL Removed] (React or Angular would also be considered)

Minimum 8 years CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, JQuery, html 5

SQL server knowledge

Azure DevOps

Azure Service Bus, Key Vault, Scheduling, blob storage

Design Patterns, N Tier Architecture, Testing (Unit), Agile principles

Great communication and interpersonal skills, both written and verbal

Experience working in Agile development environments

Experience of interacting with key business stakeholders

Experience deploying enterprise applications

Beneficial:

IONIC Framework

Octopus Deploy

For more information on this role and to apply ,please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Subsidy

