As a Lead developer you will work closely with the senior team and help develop and implement standards across the development team, carry out code reviews (including pull requests), support releases as well supporting and mentoring other team members.
This position will be instrumental in maintaining and developing and architecting new services and workflow driven web applications. The successful candidate will be expected to work to best practice, deliver on time and continue to progress and learn within the role.
Principal Responsibilities
Resource Management
- Deliver to defined timelines
- Supporting and training other team members
- Working with Senior Lead Developer and work within project timelines and budgets
Communication
- Provide feedback to management of potential improvements to existing procedures and systems
- Work as part of a system and wider team to achieve the departmental standards and objectives
- Work effectively with other departments within the Group to maintain excellent standards of service
- Design software solutions that operate within and take advantage the system architecture
Background / Experience Required
Essential:
- Minimum 8 years .Net (.Net 4+, C#, Web API, ASP.Net MVC)
- Minimum 2 years [URL Removed] (React or Angular would also be considered)
- Minimum 8 years CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, JQuery, html 5
- SQL server knowledge
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Service Bus, Key Vault, Scheduling, blob storage
- Design Patterns, N Tier Architecture, Testing (Unit), Agile principles
- Great communication and interpersonal skills, both written and verbal
- Experience working in Agile development environments
- Experience of interacting with key business stakeholders
- Experience deploying enterprise applications
Beneficial:
- IONIC Framework
- Octopus Deploy
For more information on this role and to apply ,please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Subsidy