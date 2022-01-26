Mid to Senior Java Developer Fairlands R850k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Jan 26, 2022

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Experience:

  • 5+ years’ experience developing in Java

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of databases and integration
  • Experience with front-end technologies (JSF, Angular, etc.)
  • Kubernetes / openshift
  • Springboot
  • Microservices
  • App Development
  • Json Rest services and SOAP web services

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum: Bcom, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
  • 5 years + experience in programming and system design.
  • Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
  • System Design experience advantageous.

Reference Number for this position is GZ54346 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

