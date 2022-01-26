Mid to Senior Java Developer Fairlands R850k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.
Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience developing in Java
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of databases and integration
- Experience with front-end technologies (JSF, Angular, etc.)
- Kubernetes / openshift
- Springboot
- Microservices
- App Development
- Json Rest services and SOAP web services
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum: Bcom, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
- 5 years + experience in programming and system design.
- Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
- System Design experience advantageous.
Reference Number for this position is GZ54346 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
