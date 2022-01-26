Senior C# .Net Core Full Stack Developer – Remote – R900k per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This fast-growing Fintech business with global offices is looking to onboard a Full Stack Developer who will be part of a team of highly skilled Developers creating software solutions across multiple projects.
You should have a good track record of delivering high quality software as part of a team as well as experience with financial projects and exposure to running workloads on the AWS platform.
Requirements:
- Senior C# .Net Core Full Stack Developer
- C#
- .Net Core
- MS SQL Server
- PostgreSQL
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Angular
- React
- Vue
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree