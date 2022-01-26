Senior Expert Data Engineer with AWS – R1775 Evdb at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer / Cloud Architect with expertise in AWS Development andETL to join the Mobility Analytics team of cloud [URL Removed] is a Contract until Dec 2024 (3 years) – Renewable annually there after
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements
- At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding, and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.
- Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.
- Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.
- Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.
- Experience designing and supporting large-scale distributed systems in a production environment AWS
- Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM. Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
Strong experience/understanding of:
- Python 3x
- SQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- Terraform
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Powershell / Bash
- Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology.
- Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouse.
- Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.
- Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
- Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
- Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
- Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
- Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
Beneficial:
- Certification: AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect
- Bitbucket / Git
- Jira / Confluence
- Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka, Amazon Kinesis, or similar tools
- CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).