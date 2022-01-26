Senior Expert Data Engineer with AWS – R1775 Evdb at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer / Cloud Architect with expertise in AWS Development andETL to join the Mobility Analytics team of cloud [URL Removed] is a Contract until Dec 2024 (3 years) – Renewable annually there after

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements

At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

We are looking for a Senior AWS Developer Associate to join our Mobility Analytics team of cloud developers

Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding, and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.

Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.

Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.

Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.

Experience designing and supporting large-scale distributed systems in a production environment AWS

Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM. Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:

Lambda

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Strong experience/understanding of:

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Oracle/PostgreSQL

Powershell / Bash

Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology.

Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouse.

Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.

Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.

Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.

Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.

Beneficial:

Certification: AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect

Bitbucket / Git

Jira / Confluence

Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka, Amazon Kinesis, or similar tools

CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).

