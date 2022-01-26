ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Highly proficient in understanding and working with the following coding languages: C#, JavaScript, HTML, SQL.
- Well versed in applying the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, ANGULAR JS, WEB API, WCF WEBSERVICES, WCF WINDOW SERVICES.
- In-depth technical knowledge and application in the following:
- System analysis and design
- System architecture
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Scrum / agile methodology
- Highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.
- Experience within the financial services industry and good business acumen essential.
Please note only candidates with the above skills can be considered
Required is a skilled Senior Software Developer who is able to work independently, is focused on quality of their work, is accountable for delivery and able to meet deadlines.
Your strength is collaboration and “get things done” you will enjoy this role
About The Employer:
Well established, expanding IT company