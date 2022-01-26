Senior Software Developer

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Highly proficient in understanding and working with the following coding languages: C#, JavaScript, HTML, SQL.

Well versed in applying the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, ANGULAR JS, WEB API, WCF WEBSERVICES, WCF WINDOW SERVICES.

In-depth technical knowledge and application in the following:

System analysis and design

System architecture

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Scrum / agile methodology

Highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

Experience within the financial services industry and good business acumen essential.

Please note only candidates with the above skills can be considered

Required is a skilled Senior Software Developer who is able to work independently, is focused on quality of their work, is accountable for delivery and able to meet deadlines.

Your strength is collaboration and “get things done” you will enjoy this role

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET

MVC

ANGULAR JS

WEB API

WCF WEBSERVICES

WCF WINDOW SERVICES

C#

JavaScript

HTML

SQL.

About The Employer:

Well established, expanding IT company

