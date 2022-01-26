Software Engineer

Software Engineer opening

Our client is US-registered company that designs and implements automated AI trading strategies with a focus on crypto currencies and US futures & stocks. Working at the company provides an opportunity to learn about cutting edge algorithmic trading, AI and crypto/financial markets in a small, experienced team.

Job description:Applicant must take responsibility of maintaining server/s and trading software with the opportunity to become involved in development and optimisation. Option of remote work after initial 6-month training period (3-4 days per week at office in Tyger Valley/Durbanville, WC, SA).

Required skills:

– C++/C#/Python

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

– If no previous experience, eagerness to learn about AI, cryptocurrencies and technical analysis of financial markets.

Preferred skills:

– Delphi (if not, applicant must be willing to learn due to large existing codebase)

– Experience with algorithmic trading,AI (neural networks, genetic algorithms, ant colony optimization etc.), financial/crypto markets.

