Software Engineer Java

Our client, a provider of global payment application solutions and services for complex payment environments finance industry seeks to employe a seasoned Software Engineer with working knowledge of Python, Spring/Springboot. The desired candidate should have adequate exposure to payments software and e-Commerce platforms.

Expectations;

Develop technical specifications from business and/or functional specifications

Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards)

Ensure that version control is properly performed

Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications, as well as effective troubleshooting of defects

Manage time effectively

Be able to work on more than one project at a time

Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged

Accurate and timeous resolution of problems as well as solution delivery against deadlines.

Effectively communicate status without prior prompting

Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the business (in your own team but across teams as well)

Technical support and management of our environment

Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.

Assistance with automation and improvement of processes within the organization

Effective team collaboration, with a focus on quality and excellence.

Willingness to work extra time if necessary

Desired Skills:

Python

Springboot

Junit

Jacoco

Jenkins

Ansible

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Ollam Solutions is a tech recruitment company based in Johannesburg. Our key focus area technical recruitment for the cards and payments processing areas of financial technologies. We are a provider of well experienced skills resources who have experience from programming, project managemnt, cloud computing, management and new business development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

group life insurance

provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position