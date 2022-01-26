Software Engineer Java

Jan 26, 2022

Our client, a provider of global payment application solutions and services for complex payment environments finance industry seeks to employe a seasoned Software Engineer with working knowledge of Python, Spring/Springboot. The desired candidate should have adequate exposure to payments software and e-Commerce platforms.

Expectations;

  • Develop technical specifications from business and/or functional specifications
  • Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards)
  • Ensure that version control is properly performed
  • Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications, as well as effective troubleshooting of defects
  • Manage time effectively
  • Be able to work on more than one project at a time
  • Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged
  • Accurate and timeous resolution of problems as well as solution delivery against deadlines.
  • Effectively communicate status without prior prompting
  • Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the business (in your own team but across teams as well)
  • Technical support and management of our environment
  • Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.
  • Assistance with automation and improvement of processes within the organization
  • Effective team collaboration, with a focus on quality and excellence.
  • Willingness to work extra time if necessary

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Springboot
  • Junit
  • Jacoco
  • Jenkins
  • Ansible

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Ollam Solutions is a tech recruitment company based in Johannesburg. Our key focus area technical recruitment for the cards and payments processing areas of financial technologies. We are a provider of well experienced skills resources who have experience from programming, project managemnt, cloud computing, management and new business development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • group life insurance
  • provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position