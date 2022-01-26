Software Engineer Java

Our client, a provider of global payment application solutions and services for complex payment environments finance industry seeks to employe a seasoned Software Engineer with working knowledge of Python, Spring/Springboot. The desired candidate should have adequate exposure to payments software and e-Commerce platforms.
Expectations;
- Develop technical specifications from business and/or functional specifications
- Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards)
- Ensure that version control is properly performed
- Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications, as well as effective troubleshooting of defects
- Manage time effectively
- Be able to work on more than one project at a time
- Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged
- Accurate and timeous resolution of problems as well as solution delivery against deadlines.
- Effectively communicate status without prior prompting
- Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the business (in your own team but across teams as well)
- Technical support and management of our environment
- Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.
- Assistance with automation and improvement of processes within the organization
- Effective team collaboration, with a focus on quality and excellence.
- Willingness to work extra time if necessary
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Springboot
- Junit
- Jacoco
- Jenkins
- Ansible
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Ollam Solutions is a tech recruitment company based in Johannesburg. Our key focus area technical recruitment for the cards and payments processing areas of financial technologies. We are a provider of well experienced skills resources who have experience from programming, project managemnt, cloud computing, management and new business development.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- group life insurance
- provident fund