Systems Architect

What you will be doing:

Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.

Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.

Balance system properties with internal design properties.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.

Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts

Monitor high-level system performance

Data Security Management

Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.

Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.

Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.

Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.

Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.

Lead architecture developments for small systems.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.

Contribute to the organizations enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction

Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.

Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.

Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.

Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system.

Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and systems management requirements as indicated by the business requirement.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related required

At least 1 to 2 years experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE

3 5 years experience in a technical lead / governance role.

SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

EJB

HTML

JSF

JAXB

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

What Technologies you will use:

Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel

What we offer:

Basic Salary + Benefits

Performance Bonus

Recognition and Rewards

Learning and Development

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position