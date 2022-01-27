Acronis launches SA cloud data centre

Acronis has announced the availability of a new Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centre in Johannesburg.

One of the 111 new data centres being deployed wordwide by Acronis, the new facility gives service provider partners access to a full range of cyber protection solutions upon which they can build new services while delivering faster access, constant data availability, and data sovereignty to their clients.

The opening of the South Africa data centre is part of the Acronis Global/Local Initiative, an effort that includes global management for all data centers, geographic redundancy, and control for local partners, and a local disaster recovery site – all with competitive pricing.

The goal of the initiative is that service providers will have no trouble meeting the ever-changing compliance, data sovereignty, and performance requirements they and their clients face.

The global network of Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centres already includes more than 40 data centres. From Europe to Asia and from the US to Africa, Acronis already opened cloud data centres across the globe and is planning to open many more. With the new data centre in South Africa, local service providers will have a location within the country where they can store business-critical data for their clients.

Managed service providers will also be able to access the range of managed cloud solutions and cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform.

“A local presence is a necessity for modern cloud businesses and we are proud to deliver the Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centre in South Africa. Now they can safeguard client data locally and know that they are backed by a global partner who is on standby 24/7/365 to address any issues,” said Peter French, regional GM: Middle East and Africa at Acronis.

Denzil Moorcroft, sales director: channel partners at 4Sight Dynamics Africa, comments: “We are excited about Acronis’s local approach to cyber protection, as it is important for organisations to meet localisation requirements. Our partners and their customers can look forward to locally-hosted cyber protection solutions, which will give them peace of mind and security, from a global partner like Acronis.”

Oliver Niemandt, GM of Tarsus On Demand, says: “It has become increasingly important for South African businesses to put measures in place to ensure that they avoid being prime targets for cyberattacks. Organisations of all sizes need to ensure that they are compliant and that their client’s information remains secured especially after the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021.

“We are excited that Acronis is investing in a new Data Centre in South Africa for more simplified and secured business operations. We strongly believe that this is exactly what our partner ecosystem needs and the move will accelerate digital transformation among South African businesses.”