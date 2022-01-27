Android Developer

A continuously growing company within the banking industry is looking for a Android Developer to join a successful team providing software solutions to design, develop and implement solutions to meet

business requirements in accordance with specification provided.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

At least 4 years development experience

Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)

Native Andoird

Java

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] If you wish to send your CV per email forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] and copy the reference number in brackets in the subject line of your e-mail.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other opportunities appears for which you might be more suitable

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs [Phone Number Removed];

[Email Address Removed]

IT Recruitment Candidate Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position