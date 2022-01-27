Back-end Developer (Java & Android/iOS) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:IF you possess craftsman-like coding prowess, then your high-level abilities as a Back-end Developer is sought by a fast-paced FinTech company to join a team working on mission-critical applications. The ideal candidate must have a BS/MS Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related field, at least 4+ years Java development, Android/iOS, Relational/NoSQL Databases, and ORM technologies, Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns, experience managing components on AWS/Azure, have worked with with Agile, TDD, Lean and/or Continuous Delivery approaches and best practices, such as Extreme Programming (XP) & profound insight of software systems internals – Concurrency, Memory Management, Transaction [URL Removed]

BS/MS Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years Software Development experience using Java technologies.

Hands-on experience designing and developing PCI/DSS compliant applications.

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Profound insight of software systems internals (Concurrency, Memory Management, Transaction Management, etc.).

Excellent knowledge of Relational/NoSQL Databases, and ORM technologies.

Managing software components on the cloud (AWS/Azure).

Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework.

Must have Android/iOS experience in addition to Java for SDKs.

Great OO skills, including strong design patterns knowledge.

Experience working with Agile, TDD, Lean and/or Continuous Delivery approaches and best practices, such as Extreme Programming (XP).

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for Software Engineering.

Enthusiastic to work collaboratively with people and sharing your ideas to solve real business problems.

Desired Skills:

Backend

Developer

Java

