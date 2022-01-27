DATA ANALYST at Reverside

DATA ANALYST Role in JHB
We are looking forDATA ANALYSTwith 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in DATA ANALYSIS and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Description:
Knowledge: Strong understanding of Data Integration process (SSIS/Glue)
Experience working with database tables/views and other Database elements
Understanding of relational databases and Modelling Techniques (SQL Server, DB2)
Understanding of data mining process
Strong Understanding of ETL processesSkills:
Financial Sector Knowledge
Data Modelling
AWS Data Analytics background
SQL Skills
Data AnalysisSoft Skills:
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required