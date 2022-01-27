DATA ANALYST at Reverside

DATA ANALYST Role in JHB

We are looking forDATA ANALYSTwith 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in DATA ANALYSIS and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Description:

Knowledge: Strong understanding of Data Integration process (SSIS/Glue)

Experience working with database tables/views and other Database elements

Understanding of relational databases and Modelling Techniques (SQL Server, DB2)

Understanding of data mining process

Strong Understanding of ETL processesSkills:

Financial Sector Knowledge

Data Modelling

AWS Data Analytics background

SQL Skills

Data AnalysisSoft Skills:

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

