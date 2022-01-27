Digital Analyst – Junior to Mid level

My client, an e-commerce retailer, requires a Digital Data Analyst to work closely with the digital marketing team & produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends in sales & customers.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)

Minimum of 2-3 years experience in analysing data with at least one year in digital data/customer insights

MS Excel proficiency

SQL query writing skills is essential

Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. BigQuery/PowerBI/ Qlikview/Tableau)

Strong Mathematics skills ( this will be assessed)

This is an urgent role and applicants are requested to submit a comprehensive CV detailing the required skills & experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position