Digital Analyst – Junior to Mid level

Jan 27, 2022

My client, an e-commerce retailer, requires a Digital Data Analyst to work closely with the digital marketing team & produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends in sales & customers.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)
  • Minimum of 2-3 years experience in analysing data with at least one year in digital data/customer insights
  • MS Excel proficiency
  • SQL query writing skills is essential
  • Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. BigQuery/PowerBI/ Qlikview/Tableau)
  • Strong Mathematics skills ( this will be assessed)

This is an urgent role and applicants are requested to submit a comprehensive CV detailing the required skills & experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position