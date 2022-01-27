How to make email communication effective

Email marketing continues to be a popular communication channel in South Africa – particularly in the financial services space. This is due, in part, to its ability to reach a wide audience, while incorporating personalised content.

According to the most recent Everlytic Email Marketing Benchmarks, email engagement rates are higher than ever. In the financial industry, 2020 data shows these rates at averages of 5% click-throughs and 21% click-to-open rates. In addition, unsubscribe rates went down by 28% and complaint rates by 100% from 2019 to 2020.

The pandemic also saw desktop use dropping substantially while mobile and web became more popular options. This meant a move away from desktop computers, illustrating how flexible email is as a medium through responsive layouts that can tailor and display content for any device size.

Everlytic partnered with behavioural communications firm BreadCrumbs Linguistics to analyse the top 50 mailers sent by financial services providers using the Everlytic platform in 2020.

The report focuses on the linguistic elements that correlate with mailer engagement success using the framework of behavioural linguistics; a science that looks at how language influences action. In direct mailer marketing, the action wanted is for mailer recipients to open the mailer and engage with the communication by clicking at least one link in the mailer.

The best 50 emails sent by nine of South Africa’s biggest financial service providers were analysed across semantics, phonetics, syntax and visuals to highlight language trends across the successful sends.

Key findings include:

* Financial services companies that use connection-based language (like your, you, we, and our) establish a better connection with their reader, resulting in boosted levels of engagement.

* The most successful emails were sent on Wednesdays, towards the end of the working day.

* Engagement levels increase based on personalisation elements. Most of the top 50 emails personalised at least one data field, including name, product type, and personalised attachments.

* Simple, easy-to-understand content is directly linked to more persuasive communication and is more likely to result in the call to action being followed.

* Visual language, through imagery and colour psychology, plays a key part in ongoing engagement with communication.

* Mailers that use navigation ‘breadcrumbs’ like bullet points, infographics, text colour, and sub-headings receive better engagement rates.

* Linguistic tools like alliteration, rhyme and metaphors make brand writing more interesting and attractive. This helps to boost engagement and results in more persuasive copy.