Huawei to launch integrated office products

Kathy Gibson reports – Huawei will launch new office products in South Africa over the coming months, adding laptops and printers to its existing monitor, tablet and smartphone line-up.

Sun Jun, GM: Huawei Consumer Business Group, says the products will enable Huawei’s smart office offerings based on the Super Device concept.

He explains that the Super Device concept provides seamless intelligent experience across multiple devices.

“Everyone has more than one device, but currently the experience of using them is fragmented. The Super Device provides a common platform the devices to connect and collaborate.

“It allows users to integrate all hardware and resources to leverage all the capabilities of the various devices, based on the user’s realtime needs.”

The Super Device will be available in smart office and fitness/health use cases.

“The smart offise connects laptops, tablets and mobile phones to provide a more efficient office experience, Jun says. “It also addresses issue of system fragmentation, irregular experience and poor data transmission.

“Huawei will launch new laptops, printers, tablets and monitors, plus accessories, to enable the smart office,” he adds.