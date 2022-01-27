IT Business Analyst – Software Technology

Location: Gauteng

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Position Overview:

A software technology company that specialises in digitalisation has a new opportunity available for an IT Business Analyst ll.

One will be responsible to design new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT and executive management in order to align ongoing projects and activities with the strategic business goals and plan of the business unit.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

A completed relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in IT or Business Analytics

4 – 6 years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

IT Business Analyst

Software Technology

Digitalisation

IT Solutions

IT Processes

Business Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A software technology company that specialises in digitalisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

