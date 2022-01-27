IT Business Analyst – Software Technology
Location: Gauteng
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Position Overview:
A software technology company that specialises in digitalisation has a new opportunity available for an IT Business Analyst ll.
One will be responsible to design new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT and executive management in order to align ongoing projects and activities with the strategic business goals and plan of the business unit.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in IT or Business Analytics
- 4 – 6 years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus