IT Project Manager

One of our clients based in JHB CBD is looking for an IT Project Manager to join them To drive business change that delivers value through the structured implementation and delivery of projects against time, resource, money and scope constraints

Requirements:

Minimum Qualification – Completed relevant undergrad degree/diploma

Preferred Qualification – Post graduate degree

Experience – 5 to 7 years project management experience

FInancial Services / Insurance / Banking Background

Should you be interested in applying for this role, contact me on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

PRINCE2

PMBOK

PMP

Project Management Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position