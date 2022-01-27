One of our clients based in JHB CBD is looking for an IT Project Manager to join them To drive business change that delivers value through the structured implementation and delivery of projects against time, resource, money and scope constraints
Requirements:
- Minimum Qualification – Completed relevant undergrad degree/diploma
- Preferred Qualification – Post graduate degree
- Experience – 5 to 7 years project management experience
- FInancial Services / Insurance / Banking Background
Should you be interested in applying for this role, contact me on [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- PRINCE2
- PMBOK
- PMP
- Project Management Agile