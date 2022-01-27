IT Technician at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Mid-Level Technician.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

3yrs or more Support experience

Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles)

Active Directory

Layer 3 switching advantageous.

Good routing/switching knowledge

Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals

Valid drivers license

Own reliable transport essential

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support

Quality control.

Customer interaction.

Assist with system long term planning.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).

Printer and print server settings.

System network setup and diagnose.

Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

