IT Technician at Headhunters

Jan 27, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Mid-Level Technician.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • 3yrs or more Support experience
  • Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles)
  • Active Directory
  • Layer 3 switching advantageous.
  • Good routing/switching knowledge
  • Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals
  • Valid drivers license
  • Own reliable transport essential

Key Performance Indicators:

  • Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support
  • Quality control.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Assist with system long term planning.
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • System network setup and diagnose.
  • Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
  • Update management on progress.
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.
  • Update call administrators on progress.
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
  • Assisting Sales team with solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

