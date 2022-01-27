Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer

My client, being one of the largest growing automotive industries in the world, The German Giant is looking for a Java Software developer who has also worked as a Cloud Engineer.

The ideal candidate should have atleast 5 years software engineer experience and 3 years public cloud platforms experience.

The skills you should possess:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

Java

JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS

Git

Maven

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

HTML5

CSS

GIT

Maven

Azure AKS

AWS EKS

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

