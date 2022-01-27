Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer

My client, being one of the largest growing automotive industries in the world, The German Giant is looking for a Java Software developer who has also worked as a Cloud Engineer.
The ideal candidate should have atleast 5 years software engineer experience and 3 years public cloud platforms experience.
The skills you should possess:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
- Java
- JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS
- Git
- Maven
Tasks that you should be able to carry out:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years