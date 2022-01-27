JavaScript/Web Software Developer

A position has presented itself for a Javascript/Web Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Technical Skills that we require from you:
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
Tasks that you should be able to carry out:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Lets get those applications out!!!
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- javascript
- HTMl
- AWS
- Docker
- NodeJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years