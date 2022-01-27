JavaScript/Web Software Developer

A position has presented itself for a Javascript/Web Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Technical Skills that we require from you:

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift / Kubernetes

AWS

Docker, Docker Compose

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

Typescript

javascript

HTMl

AWS

Docker

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

