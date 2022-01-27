JavaScript/Web Software Developer

Jan 27, 2022

A position has presented itself for a Javascript/Web Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Technical Skills that we require from you:

  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Docker, Docker Compose

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Lets get those applications out!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • javascript
  • HTMl
  • AWS
  • Docker
  • NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

