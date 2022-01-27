L3 Network Engineer

Our client is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join their great team for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

If you want to build your experience within Multiple Sectors in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

As a Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the installation and maintenance of our company’s networking infrastructure. Your duties will include troubleshooting network problems and supporting end users with any issues they may have.

Attributes and Competencies:

Requirements

Provides technical expertise in areas of competence.

Analyzes data to gain insight into network related issues.

Monitors network performance and identify network problems.

Maintains configuration, documents and coordinates procedures for daily maintenance of the local LAN environment.

Experience with wireless networks preferred.

Qualifications

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, network concepts and technology.

Ability to design and implement secure, scalable and resilient networks with minimal user intervention.

Minimum of 5 years experience in networking/computer networking and related technologies.

CCNP

CCNA

Desired Skills:

Networking

Tcp/Ip

Cisco

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

