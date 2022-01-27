Senior Business Analyst – Leisure Industry

Multinational, high-end, luxury Hotel Group with 26 boutique hotels across the world, requires an experienced, proactive and highly analytical Senior Business Analyst to report to Senior Finance Management in the U.K. The focus of the role is to ensure all critical finance systems are adequately administered and maintained in accordance with Business needs and statutory requirements. The role ensures the data flows are timely and accurate and also adds controls to ensure reporting accuracy and transparency.

Key responsibilities:

System Administration

Day to day administration of the Group accounting package Sage X3

Day to day administration of the Group FP&A package, Fairmas

Day to day administration of the financial side of the Group PMS system

Point of contact for day-to-day system issues with the system providers

Monitoring and driving the resolution of SLA issues

Development of new functionalities requested by the Group Reporting Manager

Point of contact for system queries for all internal Sage/Fairmas/PMS finance users

Day to day administration of all the Group banking systems

Under the guidance of Finance Management, ensuring the accounting / PMS / FP&A systems are updated when required to allow the Business to drive revenue and capture data insights to allow for timely decision making

Interfaces and Data Flows

Delegating the revenue and statistical data uploads from PMS Systems to Accounting System, Sage X3, to the hotels and carry out checks

Upload actual results for all hotels from Sage X3 to the FP&A System, when instructed by Management

Upload the approved budgets from the FP&A system into Sage X3

Upload monthly forecasted revenues for all hotels to the FP&A system

Internal Controls and Process Improvements

Assisting with the continuous improvement of the P2P process in all jurisdictions, automating processes as much as possible (such as automatic payment uploads)

Ensuring all system rights are monitored and updated to ensure adequate segregation and transparency

Providing documentation to Auditors to carry out system/user roles audits

Accounting and Tax

Assisting the Finance Manager with updating systems in accordance with industry standard USALI (uniform system of accounts for the lodging industry)

Assisting the Group Finance Manager with ensuring Sage X3 is updated, with new nominals to allow for implementation of new accounting standards as per IFRS

Assisting the Group Finance Manager with ensuring the Accounting/PMS systems are updated, to allow for the implementation of new tax requirements in the different jurisdictions

Reporting

Collate, combine and issue the Weekly Revenue Report for the Group

Collate, combine and issue the Group Accounts Receivable Report

Assist the Group Finance Manager with the continuous improvement to the FP&A systems to aid the forecasting and budgeting process for the hotels

Projects

Assist with the implementation of the new Group PMS system

Assist with the implementation of the Sage Procurement Module

Key skills required

BCom / BCom Hons (Accounting) essential

At least 5 years Hospitality experience having been exposed to hotel systems / interfaces not negotiable

Highly proficient with Sage X3 or similar ERP system

Advanced Excel

