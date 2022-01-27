Senior Full Stack Developer (C# React .Net) – Cape Town – Competitive salary based on experience at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This asset management hub is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer who will be developing new solutions whilst supporting existing systems.

Bring along your strong academic performance and full proficiency in database technology such as SQL Server and analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause.

If you are proficient in database technology and have knowledge of software engineering practices for full software development cycle, then apply today!!!

Requirements:

Intermediate Full Stack Developer

.Net Core

C#

React

JavaScript

SQL Server

PostgreSQL

Qualifications

Relevant Degree in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53436 which is a permanent position based in CPT offering a competitive cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

