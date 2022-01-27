SharePoint Online Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing UK Tech company seeks the technical expertise of a SharePoint Online Developer to fill a fully remote role to develop cutting-edge tailored client-oriented solutions. You must have extensive SharePoint Framework (SPFx) experience and be familiar developing webparts and extensions with an appetite to apply it to their Fresh product – a market leader, powering company intranets around the globe. You must also have work experience in a similar role, be proficient with the Microsoft 365 stack, SharePoint Framework, PnP, UI Fabric, JavaScript, ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, Web Service/Rest API, CSS, jQuery, React/Knockout/Angular, have commercial experience with Visual Studio, Visual Code, TFS and experience creating deployable packages & solving challenges across a variety of industry sectors. If you want the freedom to share your unique ideas and solution designs, to automate business processes for some interesting and diverse clients, then this position is for [URL Removed] work experience in a similar role.

SharePoint Framework (SPFx).

Strong SharePoint Online development skills include SharePoint Framework, PnP, UI Fabric and you have commercial experience of creating deployable packages.

Extensive working knowledge of some of the technologies in our stack JavaScript, ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, Web Service/Rest API, CSS, jQuery, React or Knockout or Angular) and commercial experience with Microsoft Visual Studio, Visual Code, TFS.

Someone that loves working with modern tools and technologies from the Microsoft 365 stack.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

